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  • /Sohail Khan reveals his kids live with him after separation from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I’ve given her the keys’

Sohail Khan reveals his kids live with him after separation from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I’ve given her the keys’

Sohail Khan has opened up about his equation with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, revealing that their children live with him despite their separation. The actor also shared that Seema has complete access to their home, saying he has even given her the house keys.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Sohail Khan reveals his kids live with him after separation from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I’ve given her the keys’
Image Credit: Sohail Khan, Instagram

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