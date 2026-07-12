/Sohail Khan reveals his kids live with him after separation from Seema Sajdeh: ‘I’ve given her the keys’

Reflecting on the journey later in his video diary, Sohail shared, "She is the mother of my 2 beautiful children, so pyaar se zyaada mein Seema ki izzat karta hu. Lekin yeh jo show hai yeh ek yaadgaar show rahega mere liye, though we have separated this show has got us back together to talk to each other, confide in each other, support each… woh missing link tha woh yeh show ne waapas se jod diya (She is the mother of my 2 beautiful children, so more than love, I respect Seema. But this show will remain a memorable one for me, tho we have separated, this show has brought us back together to talk to each other, confide in each other, support each other... that missing link, this show has reconnected it)”.