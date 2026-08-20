Seema also revealed an honest outlook on relationships, post her divorce with Sohail Khan, she admitted that after a long day, what she really wants is to go home to her dogs. She said that if another person were sitting there waiting for her, she is not sure she would necessarily be comfortable with it anymore because she has become accustomed to being herself saying, “I’m very happy by myself.” She also added, although she is comfortable being single, she is not closing the door on “Companionship”. She admitted that she would like to have companionship in the future, someone with whom she could travel, enjoy good food and explore new places. However, she made an important distinction, that she wants companionship not because she needs another person to feel complete. For Seema, being in a relationship is an option, not a necessity, and it also reflects a sense of emotional independence that has developed over time.