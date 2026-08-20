New Delhi: Seema Sajdeh recently opened up about personal aspects of her life, from embracing cosmetic treatments and navigating insecurities after divorce to her equation with former husband Sohail Khan during their stint on the reality show Alliance. In a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Seema also spoke about her approach to relationships and admitted that, while she remains open to companionship someday, she is currently completely comfortable being on her own.
Seema during the conversation, revealed that, many a times she has opted cosmetic surgeries like Fillers and Botox, along with Profhilo treatments. She also spoke about undergoing laser treatments as part of her skincare and beauty routine, rather than being defensive about her choices, Seema appeared comfortable discussing the treatments she has undergone, reflecting her straightforward approach towards beauty, ageing and self-care. She also highlighted that she does less of it now, only when she feels the requirement.
Seema also opened up about her former husband Sohail Khan's experience on Alliance, revealing that she felt the reality show was considerably harder for him than it was for her. According to Seema, Sohail generally gets along with people but is not someone who engages in too many conversations. She explained that he tends to keep to himself and is most comfortable within his own familiar environment. “He likes his comfort zone,” Seema explained, adding that being away from his usual surroundings made the experience particularly difficult for him. As the show progressed, Sohail began missing his family, his home and his children. Seema described him as a “creature of habit and routine,” and said that the unfamiliar environment left him feeling displaced.
Seema revealed that, amid the unfamiliar surroundings of the reality show, she became a source of familiarity for Sohail. She explained that because he was already finding it difficult to come out of his comfort zone, her presence provided him with a sense of familiarity. That, according to Seema, was also why Sohail reacted emotionally when she was leaving the show. She recalled that Sohail broke down and said “Why are you going, let me go instead”, when she was leaving Alliance, suggesting that the moment was not simply about her exit but also about him losing the one person who connected him to his familiar life outside the show.
Seema also revealed an honest outlook on relationships, post her divorce with Sohail Khan, she admitted that after a long day, what she really wants is to go home to her dogs. She said that if another person were sitting there waiting for her, she is not sure she would necessarily be comfortable with it anymore because she has become accustomed to being herself saying, “I’m very happy by myself.” She also added, although she is comfortable being single, she is not closing the door on “Companionship”. She admitted that she would like to have companionship in the future, someone with whom she could travel, enjoy good food and explore new places. However, she made an important distinction, that she wants companionship not because she needs another person to feel complete. For Seema, being in a relationship is an option, not a necessity, and it also reflects a sense of emotional independence that has developed over time.
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