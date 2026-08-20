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Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh breaks her silence on insecurity post divorce, and her equation with former husband

Seema Sajdeh also revealed an honest outlook on relationships, post her divorce with Sohail Khan, she admitted that after a long day, what she really wants is to go home to her dogs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh breaks her silence on insecurity post divorce, and her equation with former husband
Image Credit: Show still/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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