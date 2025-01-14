Sohum Shah’s All-New Look LEAKED From 'Crazxy' Promotional Song Shoot

New Delhi: Sohum Shah, known for his exceptional performance in Tumbbad, which earned widespread acclaim and a successful re-release at the box office, is making waves once again with his upcoming project, Crazxy. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film ever since it was announced, and the anticipation only grew when new pictures from the Crazxy sets surfaced recently.

In the leaked images, Sohum can be seen wearing a grey formal pantsuit paired with a crisp white shirt, exuding sophistication. His ensemble was complemented by black glasses and a rugged beard, giving him a cool, contemporary edge. Known for his versatile acting skills, Sohum's striking new look has only heightened excitement for the film, leaving fans curious to see what he will bring to the big screen.

Take A Look:

Aside from Crazxy, Sohum Shah is also working on Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the story of the beloved saga. As a producer and actor, Sohum is expected to deliver another captivating performance, with Crazxy already generating buzz after the release of its motion poster. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see the next phase of Sohum’s filmmaking journey.