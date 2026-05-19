Sohum Shah, Tumbbad 2 team wish Nawazuddin Siddiqui on birthday: ‘Working with you is special’

New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah and the team of Tumbbad 2 showered birthday wishes on Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday, calling him a “treasure” and expressing their excitement about collaborating with him on the much-awaited sequel.

Following the massive success of Tumbbad, the sequel has emerged as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. Adding to the buzz, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to enter the dark and mysterious world of Tumbbad 2, leaving fans eager to know more about the project.

On the occasion of Nawazuddin’s birthday, Sohum shared a heartfelt note for the actor on social media. Posting a picture with Nawazuddin, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Nawaz Bhai! Working with you is a special journey I’ll always cherish.”

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Meanwhile, Sohum Shah Films also shared a special video featuring wishes from the cast and crew of Tumbbad 2. The team praised the actor and celebrated his contribution to cinema.

The caption of the post read, “We went looking for the treasure of #Tumbbad… Turns out, we were working with him all along. Team #Tumbbad2 wishes @nawazuddin._siddiqui a very happy birthday.”

Also Read: ‘Tumbbad 2’ release date out; Sohum Shah promises a darker, deeper sequel

More about Tumbbad

Released in 2018, Tumbbad transitioned from a sleeper hit to a widely acclaimed cult film, gaining even more recognition after its 2024 re-release.

The period folk horror film was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, and written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. It starred Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao and followed his quest to uncover a hidden 20th-century treasure in the village of Tumbbad in Maharashtra.

Tumbbad 2

Reports recently claimed that Tumbbad 2 will feature a massive 200-day shoot schedule along with a sprawling 7–8 acre city-like set in Mumbai, further increasing anticipation around the sequel.

The sequel is being spearheaded by Sohum Shah under his home banner in collaboration with veteran producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, known for backing blockbuster films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers have reportedly locked December 3, 2027, as the film’s release date.