Somy Ali names 3 most breathtakingly beautiful actresses without make-up from the 90’s

Mumbai: Former actress Somy Ali revealed the three most naturally beautiful actresses from the 90’s, who also happened to be her close friends.

These stunning and talented ladies are Tabu, Manisha Koirala, and Raveena Tandon.

Lauding the three for their flawless beauty and talent, Somy shared an appreciation post on her official Insta account, saying, "Given I was in the Hindi cinema in the 90’s for nine years, these three teenage actors were my close friends. This gives me the right to tell you that never have I seen anyone so stunningly and breathtakingly beautiful WITHOUT makeup than these three young ladies. (sic)"

"Their talent is a whole different story as one can write actual books about Tabu’s craft, Manisha and Raveena’s. However when it comes to seeing a person without a speck of makeup two feet away from you and your mind wandering how literally flawless they are it is necessary to make that known. Because what else is sisterhood really about otherwise? It’s never ever too late to uplift anyone who is deserving of it," she went on to add.

In another update, Somy expressed concern regarding veteran screenwriter and Bollywood hunk Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan's health, after he was hospitalised recently.

She shared that the news made her “heart sink.”

"To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure," Somy wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Revealing what it was like living with the Khans, she added, "Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people."

Somy concluded the post by praying for the recovery of the celebrated screenwriter.