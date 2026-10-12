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Somy Ali spills the beans on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's link-up rumours

Govinda's 90s co-actor Somy Ali finally spilled the beans about Govinda's old relations and the buzz surrounding it.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Somy Ali spills the beans on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's link-up rumours
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Somy Ali spills the beans on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's link-up rumours
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