"And Salman has done a lot of movies with Lolo. He's very close to Lolo. They're very good friends, and I know that there was no affair between Salman and Lolo. There was no affair between Chichi and Lolo. I know that because I was right there. I was in the industry. So, you know, when you're deep down in that world, you hear it. You hear about it. I would not pay attention to any such things, as I do not have any right. If you want to be in a relationship with someone, it is your personal matter. I am not one to judge you," she added.