Son Ranbir Kapoor, family, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt among 20 at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

New Delhi: Indian cinema's legendary star Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8.45 am. He was admitted to Mumbai's Sri HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Wednesday night. The thespian was battling Leukemia for the last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The last rites rituals are underway at the Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium in Mumbai. Family members and close friends reached the venue to pay their last respects. The procedure will begin after Rishi Kapoor's body reaches the crematorium in an ambulance from Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital.

The Mumbai Police has requested his family to perform the last rites directly at the crematorium and not take the body to his home first due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Ranbir and 19 others have been allowed to enter the Crematorium. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anissa Jain, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bimal Parekh, Natasha Nandan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dr Tarang, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Jai Ram, Rahul Rawail and Rohit Dhawan are included in the list.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been granted permission to travel from New Delhi to Mumbai. Delhi Police issued her a travel pass to be able to attend the last rites of her father.

The Kapoors released a statement earlier this morning reading:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

May his soul rest in peace!