Sonakshi Sinha birthday special: How one Salman Khan party changed her life - inside her secret 7-year love story with Zaheer Iqbal

Today, June 2, Bollywood’s “Dabangg Girl” Sonakshi Sinha is turning 39, and the actress is experiencing the most wonderful period of her life. While she has spent over a decade dominating the silver screen, her focus is fixed on the peaceful joy of her personal life.

Marking her second birthday since tying the knot, Sonakshi continues to redefine romance alongside her best friend turned husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. Last year, the birthday girl admitted that she "still feels like Zaheer's girlfriend," a dynamic that keeps their bond refreshing and alive. She said, “Marriage hasn’t changed my life drastically. I still feel like Zaheer’s girlfriend, which is beautiful." On the occasion of her birthday, we deep dive into her adorable love life with her hubby, Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi-Zaheer’s spark: A 5-hour convo at Salman Khan's Party

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Both Sonakshi and Zaheer orbited similar circles and shared a common mentor in Salman Khan, but they lived in parallel universes until June 23, 2017. While attending a social gathering and screening for the movie Tubelight at Salman Khan's famous Galaxy Apartments, the two finally crossed paths.

It was then that what was supposed to be a standard industry greeting, turned into an instant connection. Both ended up talking for five hours straight. Sonakshi was initially struck by Zaheer's cheeky confidence and the fact that he was entirely unfazed by her bold personality, she revealed in an interview with Hauterrfly. The spark was so undeniable that Sonakshi confessed her love just one week later.

How Sonakshi and Zaheer guarded a 7 year secret

After finding that undenaible pull at Salman's party, Sonakshi and Zaheer managed a rare feat in Bollywood: keeping their relationship completely private for the next seven years. They navigated the industry as "good friends," occasionally dropping subtle hints on social media.

The first official confirmation came in 2023, when they arrived hand-in-hand at an Eid celebration hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. In 2022, both actors co-starred in the comedy-drama film Double XL, that's when their real-life romance briefly spilt over to the screen.

In December 2022, Zaheer proposed to Sonakshi in a grand, romantic, and filmy manner under the surreal glow of the Northern Lights. Sonakshi later revealed she was genuinely surprised and clueless about his plans. She said Zaheer pulls out the dialogues and songs at the right moment and makes grand gestures.

The most important moment of Sonakshi and Zaheer's lives

Exactly seven years to the day after their very first meeting, Sonakshi and Zaheer solidified their love on June 23, 2024. Instead of a traditional, grand religious wedding, the couple opted for an intimate civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi's home.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's inter-faith marriage drew intense scrutiny at first and raised eyebrows across social platforms. However, the couple remained fiercely protected by their families. Sonakshi’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, famously shut down trolls by telling the public to mind their own business. The celebrations culminated in a star-studded reception at the upscale restaurant Bastian in Mumbai, where the film fraternity turned up to dance the night away.

Life as "The Iqbal-Sinhas"

Since their wedding, the couple’s Instagram feeds have become a testament to their playful, grounded love. From extended romantic getaways in Italy and Rome to goofy videos jumping on viral social media trends, they show that marriage hasn't changed their baseline friendship.

On milestone occasions, their public affection shines through. When celebrating Zaheer's first birthday post-marriage, Sonakshi penned a heart-melting note calling him her "best boy" and stating, "After your mom, I’m the happiest you were born! Even happier that I married you."

In January, 2025, Sonakshi Sinha answered a few questions from her fans by going live on her YouTube channel. When one fan asked her whether she thinks continuing to work after marriage is important, and how her husband Zaheer Iqbal supports her in her journey, Sonakshi Sinha replied, “That’s a deep and profound question. I feel that marriage should not be the thing that defines your life; it should be a part of your life. Marriage should add to your life, not take away from it.”

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She added, “So whether you want to work after marriage or not, it completely depends on the woman involved. For me, working is really important because I love my job. I feel really happy when I wake up in the morning and go to work. I’m a creative person, so when I am creating something beautiful, it brings me a lot of joy. That’s why I continue to work after marriage. But if someone doesn’t want to work, that’s also their choice, and that’s perfectly fine.”

The actor also revealed how her husband Zaheer Iqbal supports her in her journey and said, “By being my biggest cheerleader, I think Zaheer is the kind of person, meri khushi mein uski khushi hai, and when he sees me happy and thriving, he is the happiest. Your partner must support you no matter what you do.”

Sonakshi opened up about her relationship with her husband, Zaheer, and their interfaith marriage as well. She once spoke about how the couple never had a conversation about religion and how her in-laws treat her more than a daughter.

As Sonakshi blows out her birthday candles this year, her journey serves as a beautiful reminder that true love doesn't need to conform to expectations, it just needs a strong foundation of friendship, laughter, and a partner who treats you like his girlfriend every single day.

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