Sonakshi Sinha gives credits to Gen Z for her improved padel game

In the video, she had said, “You have no idea what you have done today. I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art. I know I have taken you to so many places. But what is this? We get married, get tired, nothing happens. For that. Never again. Salute. Salute. Look at me now. I want to be you. I want to be Gen Z. What the hell is that? Salute.”