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Sonakshi Sinha gives credits to Gen Z for her improved padel game

‘Akira’ actress Sonakshi Sinha shared post that highlights her progress and acknowledges that Gen Z influenced her to play the game. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha gives credits to Gen Z for her improved padel game
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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