Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Mukesh Khanna For Blaming Her Father For Her Upbringing; Next Time…

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha has issued a strong response to veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, popularly known as Shaktimaan, after he blamed her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her upbringing over an incident on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) years ago, where Sonakshi struggled to answer a question related to the Ramayana, sparking criticism.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi addressed Mukesh Khanna’s recent comments, stating, “Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji, I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Let me remind you, there were two women on the hot seat that day who didn’t know the answer, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.”

Sonakshi defended herself, acknowledging that forgetting the answer was a “human tendency,” while pointing out Mukesh Khanna’s failure to embody the values of forgiveness taught by Lord Ram,” If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, Kaikeyi, and even Ravan, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison… not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to stop bringing up this incident to stay in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

Sonakshi also slammed the veteran actor for questioning her upbringing,” The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father instilled in me, remember that it’s because of those values that I am responding respectfully after you made such distasteful statements about my upbringing.”

Mukesh Khanna, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, had said, “Her bungalow is called ‘Luv Kush,’ yet she doesn’t know who Sanjeevani Booti was brought for. It’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why didn’t you teach your kids about our culture? Why did you let them become so modern?”

Mukesh Khanna is known to make controversial statements.

