Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up If Zaheer Iqbal Asked Her To Convert In Islam After Marriage

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage in June 2024 sparked significant discussions, especially regarding their interfaith union. Many speculated whether Sonakshi had converted to Islam or if religious differences played a role in their decision to marry. However, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actress made it clear that religion was never a point of discussion between her and Zaheer.

Sonakshi revealed that she and Zaheer never felt the need to discuss or impose their religious beliefs on each other. Their relationship was built on love, mutual respect, and understanding.

“We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion,” she stated.

The Heeramandi actress further explained how they navigate their different cultural backgrounds.

“They follow certain traditions at their home, and I follow certain traditions at my house. But we respect each other’s cultures and families, and that’s all that matters. That’s how it should be,” she added.

Why Sonakshi and Zaheer Chose the Special Marriage Act

To ensure that neither had to change their faith, Sonakshi and Zaheer opted to marry under the Special Marriage Act, which allows interfaith couples to wed without religious conversion.

“The best way to get married was through the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, remains a Muslim. We love each other, and we want to be married. That was it. There was never a question of conversion,” Sonakshi clarified.

Sonakshi’s statement comes amid continued curiosity about her religious beliefs post-marriage. However, her clear stance highlights that love, respect, and personal choice define her relationship with Zaheer, not societal expectations.

With this, the actress has firmly shut down conversion rumours, reinforcing that their marriage is about companionship rather than religious conformity.