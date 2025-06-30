Sonakshi Sinha Praises Salman Khan’s Unbothered Approach To Stardom

New Delhi: In a candid revelation during a recent appearance on the Instant Bollywood podcast, actress Sonakshi Sinha offered a rare glimpse into what makes Bollywood megastar Salman Khan truly unique, his indifference to the trappings of fame.

Sinha, who made her debut opposite Khan in the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has often spoken fondly of her co-star. But this time, her words resonated with greater depth as she reflected on Khan’s laid-back approach to stardom, a quality she says sets him apart in an industry where image often overshadows reality.

“What sets him apart from, you know, every other superstar or the people we see in the industry?” Sinha mused. “Just how unaffected and unbothered he is by his stardom. Very nonchalant. Like, he’s taken it in stride in such a way that, I don’t think he also knows how much of a star he is. So, he’s in his own. Yeah, yeah. And he lives his life the way he wants to. I think that’s really amazing.”

Her remarks strike a familiar chord for many who’ve worked with Khan, an actor celebrated not just for his enduring box office appeal but also for his grounded personality. Known for his philanthropic work, no-nonsense attitude, and fiercely devoted fanbase, Khan has long defied the conventions of celebrity culture.

The release date of Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy has officially been postponed. Initially scheduled to hit cinemas on June 27, the film will now release on July 18, 2025.

The makers issued a statement announcing the shift, citing a crowded release calendar and intense competition for screens as the reason behind the move.

“With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience,” the statement read. “Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far but you’ll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres”.”

Directed by Karan Rawal, Nikita Roy marks Sonakshi Sinha’s return to the thriller genre and has been generating buzz for its intriguing premise and suspense-driven narrative.