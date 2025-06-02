Advertisement
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha Requests Husband To Do Her Make-Up, Says 'I'm Bored Already'

Sonakshi Sinha tells husband to do make-up when she is bored 

Jun 02, 2025
Sonakshi Sinha Requests Husband To Do Her Make-Up, Says ‘I'm Bored Already’ (Source:Instagram@aslisona)

 Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the horror-comedy ‘Kakuda’, was dolled up by her husband Zaheer Iqbal. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, in which she can be seen getting assisted by her husband for the make-up. At the start of the video, Zaheer can already be seen getting bored as he declares, “I'm bored already”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The actress then asks her spouse to not, “don't destroy” her products. After a bit of banter and bickering, her husband did the make-up pretty much on point. He even asked her, “Should I do your hair?”. The actress went on to say, “Husband has done my make-up today. And this is what it looks like. And I can totally go out with it”.

In December last year, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer celebrated one year of their engagement by jumping off a plane. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she could be seen enjoying the thrill of skydiving. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged… 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note, can't wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best ”.

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot.

Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more. Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019.

His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate, and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which explains Zaheer making his debut with ‘Notebook’, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. 

