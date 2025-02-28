Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her fierce and outspoken nature, recently opened up about a difficult experience from her college days. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the Dabangg actress shared how she was bullied while travelling by local train but chose not to react, prioritizing her safety over confrontation.

Sonakshi revealed that during her time at Jai Hind College, she opted to travel by train instead of a car to experience independence. However, the experience wasn’t always pleasant.

“I used to travel by train when I went to Jai Hind College. I wanted to have the taste of independence and freedom. The first two days, I travelled in a car, but then I told my parents I couldn’t spend three hours commuting. So, I got my pass and started travelling alone,” she said.

The actress recalled instances where she overheard strangers making remarks about her appearance and weight. “A couple of times, people were jeering and making comments about the way I look and my weight. Random strangers would say things, and I overheard them,” Sonakshi admitted.

When asked if she ever confronted the bullies, Sonakshi explained that she chose not to engage, as she didn’t want to put herself in danger.

“Nothing. You know, it’s not worth taking panga, especially when you are a girl travelling alone. I am sensible enough to not put myself in danger, no matter how angry I feel—it’s just not worth it,” she shared.

Over the years, Sonakshi has been vocal about her struggles with body-shaming and has inspired many by embracing her confidence and individuality. From being trolled for her weight to becoming one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses, she has consistently risen above negativity.