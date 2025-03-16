Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Secret To Glowing Skin, Shares Fun Video With Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha decided to bless our feed with another fun video with husband Zaheer Iqbal. She took to her Instagram handle and revealed the secret to her glowing skin.

The clip opens with Sonakshi doing her skincare. Next, we see Zaheer coming from behind and leaving his wife scared. Sonakshi's epic reaction makes Zaheer laugh out loud.

Dropping the post, Sonakshi wrote, "The secret to my glowing skin".

Before this, Sonakshi celebrated Holi without hubby Zaheer this year. The stunner celebrated the festival on the set of her next, "Jatadhara". Dropping a sneak peek into the festivities, she shared a couple of fun photographs on IG. Posing in a white chicken salwar kameez, Sonakshi was seen flaunting her Holi colors.

She wrote, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!! Rang barsao, khushiyaan manao!! Happy Holi mere doston, from the shoot of Jatadhara."

Sonakshi further informed that she is spending Holi away from Zaheer due to her work commitment.

(Comments mein thoda relax karo…@iamzahero mumbai mein hai, aur mein shoot pe hu isiliye saath mein nahi hai…thanda paani dalo sar pe)", she added.

The makers of "Jatadhara" dropped the first look poster of Sonakshi this Women’s Day on March 8.

The photo showed the 'Heeramandi' actress flaunting her elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings in the pic.

Sonakshi's bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead.

Further intensifying her fierce look, Sonakshi covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, "A Force of Strength and Power."

Marking Sonakshi's Telugu debut, "Jatadhara” will feature Sudheer Babu as the lead. Helmed by Venkat Kalyan, the project will star Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in key roles.

Furthermore, Sonakshi will also be seen sharing screen space with Zaheer in the upcoming project "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second on-screen pairing after the 2022 laughter ride "Double XXL."

Her lineup also includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness."