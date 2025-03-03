Advertisement
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Doesn’t Wear Swimsuit In India Due To This Reason

“I don’t swim in India because I never know who might take a picture and where it might end up.” – Sonakshi Sinha on avoiding swimwear in public.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Doesn’t Wear Swimsuit In India Due To This Reason Instagram

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about her discomfort with wearing swimwear in India, citing privacy concerns as the main reason. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress shared that she has always been conscious of being photographed without her consent, which has made her extremely cautious about swimming in public spaces.

Reflecting on her experiences, Sonakshi admitted, “I’ve always felt conscious, especially while growing up. I don’t swim in Bombay or anywhere in India because I never know who might secretly take a picture and where it might end up.” She further added that she only feels comfortable swimming or diving when she’s traveling abroad, where she has more privacy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha 

 

Her statement highlights the challenges celebrities face in maintaining their personal space in the age of social media and paparazzi culture. Despite being in an industry that often embraces bold fashion, Sonakshi’s concerns emphasize the reality of constant public scrutiny.

 

