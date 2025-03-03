Sonakshi Sinha Says Her Brothers Are Jealous Of Her As She Talks About Her Bond With Them

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha has always shared glimpses of her life, but in a recent interview, she opened up about a lesser-known aspect of her relationship with her twin brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha. While the actress has often expressed her love for her family, she revealed that growing up as the youngest and only daughter came with its own challenges.

In a chat with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi shared that her brothers were jealous of her because she was the most pampered one in the family. “Being the youngest and the only girl, I got a lot of love and attention, which my brothers didn’t always appreciate,” she said. The Dabangg actress also recalled childhood memories where her brothers would gang up on her and even resort to playful fights.

The Sinha family made headlines last year when Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal after dating him for seven years. While her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, celebrated the union, the absence of Luv Sinha at the wedding led to speculation about family tensions. Kush Sinha attended some ceremonies, but reports suggested that not everyone in the family was fully on board with the marriage.

Sonakshi and Zaheer opted for an intimate registered marriage at her residence on June 23, 2024, before hosting a grand reception for Bollywood celebrities and friends. Despite ongoing speculation about her family dynamics, Sonakshi remains focused on her personal and professional life, embracing both love and challenges along the way.