SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Brands For Using Her Photos Without Consent, 'Pull Down My Images Before I Start...'

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle recently and slammed online brands for using her images without consent. She called out to all those e-commerce sites who are using actor's photos without their consent and this is a huge privacy breach as they use their personal pictures sourced from IG accounts.

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Brands

Sonakshi Sinha in her IG story wrote: "As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?. Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actress married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act after dating for few years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

She will be seen in mythological supernatural thriller Jatadhara featuring Sudhir Babu promises to be an high-octane entertainer. Sonakshi Sinha plays a demonic goddess Dhanapisachini, who has never played something similar on-screen and looks menacing. Jatadhara's official release date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why Her In-Laws Are ‘Best In The World’

Last year, the actress made an impressive act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Sonakshi will reportedly begin shooting for the sequel of her web series Dahaad (2023) soon.

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

NEWS ON ONE CLICK