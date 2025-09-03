Sonakshi Sinha Slams Brands For Using Her Photos Without Consent, 'Pull Down My Images Before I Start...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle recently and slammed online brands for using her images without consent. She called out to all those e-commerce sites who are using actor's photos without their consent and this is a huge privacy breach as they use their personal pictures sourced from IG accounts.

Sonakshi Sinha Calls Out Brands

Sonakshi Sinha in her IG story wrote: "As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?. Basically, what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actress married Zaheer Iqbal in 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act after dating for few years.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Nikita Roy, which was directed by her brother Kussh S Sinha.

She will be seen in mythological supernatural thriller Jatadhara featuring Sudhir Babu promises to be an high-octane entertainer. Sonakshi Sinha plays a demonic goddess Dhanapisachini, who has never played something similar on-screen and looks menacing. Jatadhara's official release date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why Her In-Laws Are ‘Best In The World’

Last year, the actress made an impressive act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Sonakshi will reportedly begin shooting for the sequel of her web series Dahaad (2023) soon.