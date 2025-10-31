Sonakshi Sinha Slams Media Portal For Leaking Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Photos: 'You’re Nothing Less Than Criminals'

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. The couple, known for keeping their lives private, recently made headlines after pictures of Katrina surfaced online from her balcony.

A media portal reportedly shared leaked photos of the pregnant actor sitting in the balcony of her own home. The breach of privacy sparked outrage among fans and celebrities alike.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha condemned the invasion of privacy and called out the media portal responsible for publishing the photos without consent. The private pictures, which showed Katrina Kaif in her balcony displaying her baby bump, quickly went viral on social media. The couple has yet to respond to the incident.

Reacting to the situation, Sonakshi strongly criticized the portal’s actions, calling them “shameful.” She commented,

“What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.”

Fans praised Sonakshi for taking a stand against the media’s invasion of privacy. One user wrote, “Glad someone said it.” Another added, “Great of her to call them out so boldly and strongly. She’s absolutely right here.” A third commented, “This is so nice of her to call them out. Much needed.” Another fan noted, “So true, Sona, this is pathetic.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announced their pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming picture of themselves with the caption:

“On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The couple tied the knot in a royal ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021, after dating for a while.

This incident mirrors a similar episode from 2022 when Alia Bhatt’s pictures were published without consent during her pregnancy. The actor had then called out a publication for taking her photos from her Mumbai home’s balcony and tagged the Mumbai Police, demanding action.