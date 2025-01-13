Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumour With Maternity Brand Launch—Check Her Epic Response

New Delhi: Actress and newlywed Sonakshi Sinha recently announced the launch of her new brand EZIMom, which focuses on postpartum care for new mothers. However, what caught everyone's attention were the speculations that came flooding in from netizens. Comments poured in under her posts, asking, "Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant?" and "Is Baby Iqbal on the way?"

Adding fuel to the fire, the timing of this launch led many to believe the actress might be hinting at her own journey into motherhood. But in true Sonakshi style, she took to Instagram to clear the air in the most witty and fun way possible! She cheekily addressed the rumours, saying it’s not about a baby on the way—but about her “new baby,” her brand, EZIMom!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With her tongue-in-cheek response, Sonakshi not only silenced the rumours but also redirected the focus back to her brand, which aims to provide care and support for new mothers navigating the challenges of postpartum recovery. The actress turned what could have been a rumour mill into an opportunity to highlight the mission behind EZIMom.

Sonakshi Sinha knows how to keep her audience hooked. For now, fans can rest assured—there's no "Baby Sinha" in the picture just yet, but her "baby brand" is all set to make a big impact!

