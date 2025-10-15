Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972198https://zeenews.india.com/people/sonakshi-sinhas-recent-outing-at-vikram-phadnis-show-sparks-pregnancy-rumours-watch-2972198.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SONAKSHI SINHA PREGNANT

Sonakshi Sinha's Recent Outing At Vikram Phadnis Show Sparks Pregnancy Rumours - Watch

Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? The actress wore a beautiful red printed floor-length Anarkali along with an intricate zari border at the bottom while she styled her dupatta on one side.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonakshi Sinha's Recent Outing At Vikram Phadnis Show Sparks Pregnancy Rumours - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The very gorgeous B-Town couple of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently attended the glamourous fashion event of ace designer Vikram Phadnis and turned heads looking fab. While they posed happily for a photo-op, netizens were quick to point out that the actress might be expecting as she tried covering her belly.

Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant?

The actress wore a beautiful red printed floor-length Anarkali along with an intricate zari border at the bottom while she styled her dupatta on one side. Zaheer on the other hand looked dapper in a navy-blue bandhgala paired with white pants. Many fans were quick to comment on Sonakshi's pregnancy as she tried to cover her belly while posing for the shutterbugs. Take a look here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Netizens Feel Sonakshi Is Expecting

Ace designer Vikram Phadnis recently celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, 'Ananta' in Mumbai where who's who of the showbiz world turned up looking glamourous. Sonakshi and Zaheer also attended the fashion event and fans noticed that the couple might be in for some good news. One person wrote: I think she also pregnant. Another one said: She is looking pregnant here ????

A user said: Pregnancy glow

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, under the Special Marriage Act. Their intimate civil ceremony was followed by a star-studded celebration.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh