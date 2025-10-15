New Delhi: The very gorgeous B-Town couple of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently attended the glamourous fashion event of ace designer Vikram Phadnis and turned heads looking fab. While they posed happily for a photo-op, netizens were quick to point out that the actress might be expecting as she tried covering her belly.

Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant?

The actress wore a beautiful red printed floor-length Anarkali along with an intricate zari border at the bottom while she styled her dupatta on one side. Zaheer on the other hand looked dapper in a navy-blue bandhgala paired with white pants. Many fans were quick to comment on Sonakshi's pregnancy as she tried to cover her belly while posing for the shutterbugs. Take a look here:

Netizens Feel Sonakshi Is Expecting

Ace designer Vikram Phadnis recently celebrated 35 years in fashion and cinema with a grand showcase of his new collection, 'Ananta' in Mumbai where who's who of the showbiz world turned up looking glamourous. Sonakshi and Zaheer also attended the fashion event and fans noticed that the couple might be in for some good news. One person wrote: I think she also pregnant. Another one said: She is looking pregnant here ????

A user said: Pregnancy glow

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, under the Special Marriage Act. Their intimate civil ceremony was followed by a star-studded celebration.