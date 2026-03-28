Sonal Chauhan visits Pashupatinath temple, shares spiritual note

New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan recently visited the revered Pashupatinath Temple and shared glimpses from her visit on social media. Posting pictures, she captioned them with a devotional message:

“कर्ता करे ना कर सके, शिव करे सो होए…

तीन लोक नौ खंड में, महादेव से बड़ा ना कोय…

ॐ नमः शिवाय”

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Return to India After Being Stranded in Dubai

Earlier this month, Sonal Chauhan safely returned to India on March 3 after being stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions in West Asia. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, keeping a low profile as she exited without interacting with the paparazzi.

She later shared updates on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her journey back home, including a post featuring the song “I Am Coming Home.”

Also Read | J&K: Srinagar’s 170-year-old Raghunath Temple reopens after decades; evokes memories of pre-1990s era

Appeal for Help During Crisis

During the crisis, Sonal had publicly sought assistance from Narendra Modi via social media, requesting guidance for a safe return to India as flights were cancelled.

She later reassured fans about her safety, urging people not to panic and praising authorities for maintaining order during the situation.

Other Celebrities Also Affected

Several other celebrities, including Esha Gupta and P. V. Sindhu, were also stranded in the UAE due to flight disruptions but have since returned home safely.

Career and Upcoming Projects

Sonal Chauhan rose to fame with her debut in Jannat (2008) opposite Emraan Hashmi and has since worked in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. She will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Film, alongside Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi.