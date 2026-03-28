Sonal Chauhan visits Pashupatinath temple, shares spiritual note
Sonal Chauhan visited Pashupatinath Temple, sharing a spiritual moment online, shortly after safely landing in Mumbai from Dubai.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Actress Sonal Chauhan recently visited the revered Pashupatinath Temple and shared glimpses from her visit on social media. Posting pictures, she captioned them with a devotional message:
“कर्ता करे ना कर सके, शिव करे सो होए…
तीन लोक नौ खंड में, महादेव से बड़ा ना कोय…
ॐ नमः शिवाय”
Take a look:
Return to India After Being Stranded in Dubai
Earlier this month, Sonal Chauhan safely returned to India on March 3 after being stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions in West Asia. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, keeping a low profile as she exited without interacting with the paparazzi.
She later shared updates on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her journey back home, including a post featuring the song “I Am Coming Home.”
Also Read | J&K: Srinagar’s 170-year-old Raghunath Temple reopens after decades; evokes memories of pre-1990s era
Appeal for Help During Crisis
During the crisis, Sonal had publicly sought assistance from Narendra Modi via social media, requesting guidance for a safe return to India as flights were cancelled.
She later reassured fans about her safety, urging people not to panic and praising authorities for maintaining order during the situation.
Other Celebrities Also Affected
Several other celebrities, including Esha Gupta and P. V. Sindhu, were also stranded in the UAE due to flight disruptions but have since returned home safely.
Career and Upcoming Projects
Sonal Chauhan rose to fame with her debut in Jannat (2008) opposite Emraan Hashmi and has since worked in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. She will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Film, alongside Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv