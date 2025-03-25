Sonali Bendre Launches ‘Happy Pawdcast’ With RosePod, Redefining Pet Parenting In India

New Delhi: RosePod is set to revolutionize the pet care space with the launch of The Happy Pawdcast, India’s first podcast dedicated entirely to pet parenting and care. This groundbreaking show promises to be the go-to platform for pet lovers, offering expert advice, tips, and insights to help nurture furry companions. With the growing trend of pet adoption, The Happy Pawdcast aims to be a trusted guide for both new and experienced pet parents, promoting responsible and informed pet care.

Leading this unique initiative is acclaimed actress and passionate animal advocate Sonali Bendre. Known for her deep love for animals, Sonali brings her warmth and personal experience to the show, engaging listeners with her knowledge and heartfelt approach.

Speaking about the podcast, Sonali shared, “I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of The Happy Pawdcast is truly special for me because it’s a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting. Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love.”

Produced by RosePod, known for its compelling content across various platforms, The Happy Pawdcast is poised to make a lasting impact in the pet content space. Whether you’re considering adopting a pet or are already a devoted pet parent, this podcast is your ultimate guide to pet parenting.

This launch marks another milestone for Rose Audio Visuals, which has expanded its reach with Connect NXT in branded content, audio storytelling through RosePod, and tapping into the Telugu market with Rose Kanakavalli.

The Happy Pawdcast will officially launch on 28th March 2025 on RosePod’s YouTube channel.