Sonali Bendre Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Shares Glimpse Of 'Little Moments' From Her Spiritual Visit

Mumbai: Sonali Bendre took the holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh. The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' actress used her IG to share a few glimpses from her religious visit. "Little moments, big memories", Sonali Bendre wrote as the caption. She was accompanied by her husband Goldie Behl at the Maha Kumbh. She dropped a still of herself offering prayers amidst the water.

One of the pictures features her on the boat, while the other has her visiting a temple. A video from the post shows her enjoying a bird's-eye view of the Maha Kumbh through a telescope. Maha Kumbh which began in Prayagraj on January 13 is slated to conclude on February 26, on Maha Shivratri.

Millions of devotees took a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, including several bigwigs from the entertainment industry. On a different note, Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor herself lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative The Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Terming it a “game changer", Sonali Bendre said, “Today on World Cancer Day, I want to talk about a harsh reality. Cancer affects millions of lives every year and late detection often makes treatment a daunting challenge.”

The 'Diljale' actress shared that early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer. She explained, “But for many access to quality health care has been a significant barrier. That's why initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are game changers. By providing accessible and affordable health care countless families can now seek timely cancer treatment and crucially important, early detection. The impact is real.”

The stunner added, “Financial barriers are being broken and people are gaining the confidence to fight cancer. Let's continue to raise our voices for better cancer care and strive for a healthier tomorrow. Together we can make a difference.” For those who do not know, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer back in 2018.

Talking about her work, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha”, opposite Akshaye Khanna.

The drama was stuck in the cans for more than 21 years. It was finally released on July 7, 2022 on YouTube.