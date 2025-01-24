Sonali Bendre Ushers In Hubby Goldie Behl’s 50th Birthday With Romantic Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre celebrated her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl’s 50th birthday on Friday with some loved-up pictures.

Sonali took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring the couple. The carousel of images were from their holidays, get-togethers, events and photoshoot. Some pictures even had their son Ranveer Behl.

For the caption, she wrote: “@goldiebehl” along with a star and infinity emoji. Sonali first met Goldie, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz. She married the filmmaker in November 2002 in Mumbai. They have one child, a son born in 2005.

It was in 2018 when Sonali announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. She became cancer-free in 2021.

On January 12, Sonali revealed her “weekend state of mind”, which was all about wearing beautiful outfits and looking gorgeous.

She shared a string of images of herself. In the pictures the actress is seen wearing a satin ivory hued co-ord set with colourful flora and fauna prints. She paired the outfit with red stilettos and earrings.

For the caption, she wrote: “Weekend state of mind.” Earlier this month on January 8, Sonali actress took to Instagram and shared a montage of how she welcomed 2025 and her 51st birthday with her family and loved ones.

Sonali's post included her pictures with her husband Goldie Behl, and son Ranveer Behl. The post also included the caption, "Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake...Grateful for these moments. Let’s go, 2025!"

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She was then seen in films such as “Diljale”, “Major Saab”, “Sarfarosh”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain”, “Kadhalar Dhinam” and “Murari” among many others.

She was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha” starring Akshaye Khanna. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years. Sonali had called her role in this film one of her best roles. The film was finally released on 7 July 2022 on YouTube.