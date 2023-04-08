topStoriesenglish2592739
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM BAJWA

Sonam Bajwa Drops Sizzling Pictures In Sexy, Backless Outfit, Fans Call Her Their 'New Crush'

Sonam has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures while posing under a running shower. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonam has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures while posing under a running shower.
  • Actress looked stunning in a sexy backless red outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. Sonam added bold red lip shade for her look and ditched accessories.

Trending Photos

Sonam Bajwa Drops Sizzling Pictures In Sexy, Backless Outfit, Fans Call Her Their 'New Crush'

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry today. She often makes headlines with her social media posts. Actress has recently dropped a series of sizzling pictures of herself and these have taken over the internet. 

Sonam has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures while posing under a running shower. Actress looked stunning in a sexy backless red outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. Sonam added bold red lip shade for her look and ditched accessories.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sonam's new photoshoot is now setting fire to social media and have left fans go 'wow.' The comment section has been flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'new crush', another user commented, 'Shower se bhai garmi km nhi hoti.' 'You blessed my feed today,' a third comment read. Also, here celeb pals dropped lovely compliments in the section. Disha Patani wrote, 'Smokinggggg' and added several fire emojis.

On the work front, Sonam recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for 'The Entertainers' tour in the US. She has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?