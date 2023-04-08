Sonam Bajwa Drops Sizzling Pictures In Sexy, Backless Outfit, Fans Call Her Their 'New Crush'

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry today. She often makes headlines with her social media posts. Actress has recently dropped a series of sizzling pictures of herself and these have taken over the internet.

Sonam has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures while posing under a running shower. Actress looked stunning in a sexy backless red outfit as she posed for the shutterbugs. Sonam added bold red lip shade for her look and ditched accessories.

Sonam's new photoshoot is now setting fire to social media and have left fans go 'wow.' The comment section has been flooded with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'new crush', another user commented, 'Shower se bhai garmi km nhi hoti.' 'You blessed my feed today,' a third comment read. Also, here celeb pals dropped lovely compliments in the section. Disha Patani wrote, 'Smokinggggg' and added several fire emojis.

On the work front, Sonam recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for 'The Entertainers' tour in the US. She has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline.