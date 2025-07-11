Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930280https://zeenews.india.com/people/sonam-bajwa-opens-up-on-housefull-5-emerging-as-highest-grossing-comedy-in-north-india-2930280.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
HOUSEFULL 5

Sonam Bajwa Opens Up On 'Housefull 5' Emerging As Highest Grossing Comedy In North India

Actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about the success of “Housefull 5,” which has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India.

|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 02:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonam Bajwa Opens Up On 'Housefull 5' Emerging As Highest Grossing Comedy In North India (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about the success of “Housefull 5,” which has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India.

 She called the experience “truly humbling.” Speaking about the overwhelming response to her performance, Bajwa shared, “It truly feels humbling to be appreciated for my entertaining performance in Houseful 5 and to have made my mark among such a stellar star cast. Knowing that the film received an extra boost at the North India box office to become the highest-grossing Hindi comedy feels truly overwhelming. I’m eternally grateful to my audiences for such a great response and so much love! I hope to keep winning their hearts just like this in all my future Hindi films!”

Sonam Bajwa made her Hindi film debut with “Housefull 5.” Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India, surpassing popular franchises like “Golmaal and Dhamaal.” It has also become the top-grossing film in the Houseful franchise in the region.

“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Meanwhile, Bajwa will next be seen in the upcoming film, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The romantic drama has been helmed by director Milap Zaveri. On June 14, the Punjabi actress shared a series of pictures from the set and said that it is one of the most difficult films she has shot till date.

Announcing a wrap-up, she wrote, “Can’t believe I am writing that Filming of Ek Deewane ki ‘DEEWANIYAT’ is complete. Despite being one of the most difficult films that I shot till date the experience has been soooo magical.”

Sonam Bajwa also has Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 4” in the lineup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK