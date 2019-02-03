हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

Sonam is a self-made star, says Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.

Sonam is a self-made star, says Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says his daughter and actress Sonam K. Ahuja has worked really hard to achieve everything in her life.

"She has made herself. She has worked hard to become what she is. She is the kind of person who gives a lot of love and affection. And, it comes very naturally to her. She is a very sensitive person," Anil said. 

He opened up about his daughter in an episode of "Famously Filmfare Season 2". The episode will air on Sunday on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD, Voot and Jio, read a statement.

Anil is currently seen sharing screen space with Sonam in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which highlights the complexities of being a homosexual in India. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It opened in India on Friday. 

Talking about escaping Bollywood stereotypes, Anil said: "I started my career with 'Woh Saat Din', where I played a role of someone who comes from Patiala to become a music director which was very unconventional at that point in time. 

"It was totally opposite to what everybody was doing around me. That included the lead actors riding horseback or a motorbike or even playing a guitar. No actor would be launched in the same manner that I was."

Tags:
Anil KapoorSonam KapoorLakme Fashion WeekShelly Chopra Dhar
Next
Story

'OK Jaanu' failure hit me a little hard: Aditya Roy Kapur

Must Watch

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close