/'Sonam, it’s done, bro', says Salman Khan in fresh post as he urges student protesters to return home

In a major development surrounding the ongoing student movement against national examination paper leaks, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to protesting students to return home and urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.
The actor's latest appeal comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured action by announcing dedicated fast-track courts to try paper leak offences.
In a newly shared social media post, Salman Khan assured students that their welfare remains a priority, advising them against staying on the streets now that top authorities have stepped in.
"The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes," Khan wrote.
Directly addressing Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the actor offered to send home-cooked food to help break his fast.
"Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," he added.
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Khan’s appeal follows his initial statement supporting the students' stand for systemic educational reforms, where he praised their dedication while expressing dismay over recent clashes with security forces.
"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system," the actor had posted previously.
He had also cautioned political entities against using the agitation for partisan gains:
"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically... Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."
Amid growing public pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the controversy on X, stating that the government is taking decisive steps to protect the interests of students.
"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks... Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," the Prime Minister announced.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, alongside the transfer of all related FIRs to a specialised agency.
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