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  • /'Sonam, it’s done, bro', says Salman Khan in fresh post as he urges student protesters to return home

'Sonam, it’s done, bro', says Salman Khan in fresh post as he urges student protesters to return home

Salman Khan urged student protesters to return home and appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike following PM Modi's assurance of strict action against paper leak culprits.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
'Sonam, it’s done, bro', says Salman Khan in fresh post as he urges student protesters to return home
Image Credit: @salman khan/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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