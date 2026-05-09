Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal name of second son; here’s the meaning behind Rudralokh

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have decided to name their second son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.



Sharing the name with the netizens through a joint social media post, Sonam and Anand wrote, "In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja (sic)."

Disclosing the meaning behind the name and its connection with their first son Vayu, they added, "In the Vedas, Rudra, from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal.

He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other.

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Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra."

Sonam and Anand welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29th this year.

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Making the happy announcement on social media, Sonam penned another heartfelt note on Insta that read, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way."

Sonam married Anand in a grand ceremony in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022.