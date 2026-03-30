Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby, parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor overjoyed

Mumbai: Veteran star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor have been brimming with joy ever since their elder daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor announced the arrival of her second baby.

The proud parents of Sonam took to their respective social media accounts to express their joy as they welcomed their second grandson.

Taking to his social media, Anil Kapoor expressed his overwhelming happiness in a heartfelt note.

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Sharing his emotions, he wrote, “And just like that… my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you’re a big brother now… and I know you’ll be amazing. Thank you, Sonam and Anand… Nana’s heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby—welcome to a lifetime of love.”

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; Vayu becomes big brother

Echoing similar sentiments, Sonam’s mother and Anil's wife, Sunita Kapoor also shared her joy over the growing family.

She posted, “Twice the Love, Twice the Joy, So blessed to welcome our second grandson into the family.. Heart overflowing with love and Gratitude”.

On the night of 29th of March, announcing the arrival of their second child, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had shared a joint note on their social media account.

The post read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu.”

Talking about Sonam and Anand, the couple got married in 2018 and are parents to a four year-old boy, Vaayu.