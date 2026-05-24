Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja buy 5 flats near Rs 270 cr London mansion, neighbours raise concerns: reports

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have frequently shared glimpses of their luxury lifestyle in London’s Notting Hill, where they own a high-value property purchased a few years ago. The upscale neighbourhood is known for its elite residences and high property prices.

However, the couple’s property has now reportedly become part of a growing dispute involving neighbouring residents, according to Hindustan Times, reporting Daily Mail.

Allegations over purchase of nearby flats

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Reports claim that the couple, or entities linked to them, have also acquired five flats in a nearby building for around £4 million (approximately Rs 51.4 crore). These properties are alleged to have been intended for use as accommodation for household staff.

The development has reportedly triggered concern among some residents, who have objected to the scale and nature of ownership in the building.

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Residents raise concerns, claim pressure

According to accounts cited in the report, some residents allege that the flats were purchased through a company linked to the couple. There are also claims that a spokesperson for the company suggested the flats could be offered under “social housing” if objections from residents continued.

Residents have expressed unease over what they describe as increasing influence by wealthy buyers in their community. One homeowner was quoted as saying they felt intimidated by the situation and concerned about changes in the residential environment.

One homeowner said, “We're being made to feel afraid of speaking out just because they're powerful. We've formed a sense of community here and that's changing because some billionaires want to make our home another playground. That will change even more if they let people in from what they call 'social housing'. It's a weird threat. The whole thing stinks. There's nobody even living in some of the flats now. Some are being done up. But behind the scenes they have a say on what happens here. How is that acceptable?"

Renovation costs and property portfolio

The report further states that the couple has spent approximately £4.7 million (around Rs 60.4 crore) on renovating their Notting Hill mansion. They also reportedly own additional properties in the area, including a flat and studio space that had previously appeared in a design feature.

Beyond London, the couple maintains residential properties in India, including in Delhi and Mumbai.

Personal background

Anand Ahuja comes from a prominent business family associated with Shahi Exports and is also known as the founder of Bhaane and co-founder of sneaker retail brand VegNonVeg.

He and Sonam Kapoor met through mutual friends, reportedly became close quickly, and got engaged within a short period. The couple married in May 2018 in a traditional Punjabi ceremony and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. They later had a second son, Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, in March this year.