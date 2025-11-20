Advertisement
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy In Stunning Princess Diana–Inspired Maternity Shoot

Sonam Kapoor officially announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy In Stunning Princess Diana–Inspired Maternity Shoot(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor has announced her second pregnancy with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja.

 
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the delightful news along with a series of pictures as she revealed her baby bump. "Mother," she wrote in the caption.

 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

For her look, Sonam could be seen channelling her inner diva as she offered a subtle tribute to Princess Diana. The actor chose an elegant, striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line.
 
Sonam's outfit seems to have closely mirrored the late Princess's iconic looks.
 
In her Instagram story, the actor reshared the post, further confirming her due date in Spring 2026.
 
With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will embrace parenthood for the second time after more than three years.
 
The couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple said at that time.
 
The announcement of Sonam's pregnancy comes at a time when speculations were rife about the same. Multiple reports suggested that the 'Neerja' star has been expecting her second child.
 
Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the couple, with their friends and fans showering love on Instagram. Anand Ahuja also commented on Sonam's post and playfully wrote, "Baby ma.. also chicccccc mama!" and "double trouble."
 
On the work front, Sonam has won hearts with films like 'Neerja,' 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' and 'Delhi 6.' After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. 

