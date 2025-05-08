Mumbai: Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been receiving a lot of praise for bringing his Punjabi roots to the International platform through his debut appearance at the Met Gala. Joining the list of his admirers, actress Sonam Kapoor said that the 'Good Newwz' actor looked absolutely handsome as he walked the Met Gala red carpet.

Sharing a picture of Diljit on her Instagram stories, Sonam wrote, "Congratulations my darling @abhilashatd you crushed it. @diljitdosanjh looked so handsome!" Diljit's outfit for Met was inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Patiala.

The singer looked absolutely dashing in a white suit, with a white drape and an embellished turban. He accessorized the outfit with a green and white stone necklace. Giving a special touch to his ensemble, Diljit added the map of Punjab in the Gurmukhi script embroidered on his drape.

Sharing some pictures of himself on Insta, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actor wrote, "MAIN HOON Punjab #metgala...Inspired by The Theme of Black Dandyism, I Bring My Turban, My Culture & My Mother Tongue “ Punjab“ to The MET GALA. Thank You So Much..Dear @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd."

Stylist Abhilasha Devnani, who is credited with Diljit's Met Gala look, revealed that they wished to pay tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh by making the singer don one of the rare diamond necklaces that once belonged to the Maharaja.

However, as they failed to borrow the Prince's original Cartier necklace, they created a customised piece inspired by the Maharaja’s legendary necklace, which Diljit wore as part of his final look. This year, the theme for the Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Adding another feather to this cap, Diljit became the first Punjabi artist and the first turban-wearing Indian male to attend the Met.