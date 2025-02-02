Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down In Tears During Ramp Walk Remembering Late Designer Rohit Bal - WATCH

New Delhi: At the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor graced the runway with deep emotion, offering a heartfelt tribute to the legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal, whose influence on the Indian fashion industry remains unmatched.

Held on February 1 at Le Meridien in Gurugram, the event was not only a showcase of fashion but also a poignant celebration of Bal’s life and legacy, following his passing at the age of 63.

As Sonam Kapoor walked down the ramp in Rohit Bal’s intricately embellished ivory outfit, her tears spoke volumes about the deep emotional impact Bal had, not only on the fashion world but also on everyone who had worked with him over the years. Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down In Tears On The Ramp, Paying Tribute To The Late Designer Rohit Bal.

In an interview with ANI, Kapoor shared her emotions, saying, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show."

Kapoor spoke fondly of Bal's design philosophy, which resonated deeply with her style.

She said, "The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship... the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

When asked about the timelessness of Bal's designs, she added, "He embraced the Indian aesthetic so beautifully, and that makes it very timeless and elegant."

Rohit Bal, affectionately known as "Gudda" by his close friends and admirers, was celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities.

His unique vision and creativity shaped the Indian fashion landscape, inspiring countless designers and fashion lovers.

The fashion show paid tribute to Rohit Bal with a special runway presentation, featuring sixty-three distinguished figures from various fields.

Among those who walked the ramp to honor the late designer were filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actors Eesha Gupta, Rahul Dev, and Mugdha Godse. Each participant symbolized a unique aspect of Bal's remarkable life and career.

The evening was a heartfelt celebration, not only of Bal’s creative brilliance but also of the meaningful relationships he cultivated throughout his life.

Rohit Bal’s passing on November 1 left the fashion community in deep mourning.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, recalling her experiences with the designer.

"Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me. I've been blessed to have known you, worn you, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan," she wrote.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Bal's memory, posting a tribute on social media, saying, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, inspiring generations."

Bal, who had faced health challenges in recent years, made a triumphant return to the runway in October 2024 after a health scare.

His collection, "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe," showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale, proved that his creative spirit remained undeterred.

