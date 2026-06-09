Sonam Kapoor net worth: Inside her Rs 115 crore fortune, Rs 270 crore London mansion, luxury cars and designer bag collection

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following. She is famous for her couture choices, luxury lifestyle, and global presence. She effortlessly blends her acting life, fashionista, businesswoman, wife and mom. Beyond the red carpet looks and designer collabs, she also owns a staggering collection of luxury and high-end assets with her husband, Anand Ahuja. As Sonam celebrates her 41st birthday with her loving family and friends, here's a closer look at her jewellery, luxury cars, multi-million dollar properties, and businesses of one of the wealthiest celebrity couples in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor's net worth

Sonam Kapoor has an estimated personal net worth of around Rs 115 crore, as per a report by fincash. Her hubby, Anand Ahuja, comes from one of India’s leading business families. The duo owns many international properties and premium lifestyle investments. A major portion of Sonam's income is derived from brand endorsements, for which she reportedly charges Rs 1-1.5 crores.

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Sonam Kapoor's assets: Rs 270 crore Notting Hill mansion in London

One of Sonam-Ahuja's most talked about property is their lavish London mansion in Notting Hill. Reports suggest that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja purchased the historic 200-year-old property for nearly Rs 270 crore. As per reports, the mansion underwent massive redevelopment plans, including proposals for an underground swimming pool and a subterranean basketball court. Also, in May 2026, reports claimed that the couple expanded their London property portfolio further by purchasing five additional flats near their mansion for around Rs 51.4 crore. Several reports suggested these flats were intended for staff accommodation, although representatives reportedly stated the purchases were made primarily as investments.

The Delhi family estate

Sonam Kapoor stays at Anand Ahuja’s sprawling family residence on Prithviraj Road whenever she visits Delhi. Spnning over 3,000 square yards, this luxurious bungalow ranks among the capital’s most elite residential properties.

The Rhythm House property in Mumbai

Sonam and Anand also made headlines after acquiring Mumbai’s iconic Rhythm House property in South Mumbai. Costing around Rs 47.8 crore, this legendary music store property was expected to transform into a curated commercial space.

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Sonam Kapoor’s luxury car collection

Sonam’s garage features several high-end luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach S580, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Range Rover Autobiography, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7. The combined value of these luxury vehicles reportedly runs into several crores.

Rs 90 lakh engagement ring

In 2018, Anand proposed to Sonam with a custom-designed diamond engagement ring reportedly worth around Rs 90 lakh. The ring went viral across social media for its elegant design. Sonam also loves traditional jewellery and vintage textiles.

Sonam Kapoor’s designer handbag collection

Sonam Kapoor reportedly owns several rare and custom-order luxury handbags from brands like Hermès, Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton. Many of these limited-edition pieces cost several lakhs individually.

Fashion and business ventures

Sonam and Anand also co-own multiple fashion and lifestyle businesses like VegNonVeg, Bhane, Rheson, and more. Sonam also remains a favourite among luxury brands and international fashion houses. Apart from her acting career, she also regularly attends international fashion events and festivals.

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