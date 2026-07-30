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Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt post on husband Anand Ahuja's birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on husband Anand Ahuja's birthday. She expressed her gratitude towards him for his constant support and companionship over the years.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt post on husband Anand Ahuja's birthday
Image Credit: Instagram

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