Sonam Kapoor to raise funds for cancer survivors

Mumbai Actress Sonam K. Ahuja will be walking for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for a fashion show by the Cancer Patients Aids Association (CPAA) to raise funds for cancer survivors here. She says she is a huge believer in using her voice to support social and health issues.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be a part of this show. I am a huge believer in using my voice to support social and health issues. The CPAA does outstanding work in the field of providing holistic care to those affected by Cancer," Sonam said in a statement.

The CPAA is completing 50 years on Sunday and to support it a fashion show is being organised.

The 33-year-old actress said the battle against cancer must be won.

"Battling Cancer is a most worthy fight and one which can and must be won. My every good wish for them as they complete 50 years of exceptional service to the cause," she added.

Talking about walking for the designer duo, Sonam said: "I am delighted to walk for Abu and Sandeep. They are (my) favourites. Its always a pleasure to work with them and wear their fabulous clothes."