Sonam Kapoor Trolled For Crying On The Ramp; Netizens Ask Her To Stop Overacting

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor recently made an emotional return to the runway as she walked for the late designer Rohit Bal’s tribute show. The actress, who shared a close bond with the legendary designer, was seen breaking down while walking the ramp, and a video of the moment has since gone viral.

Speaking to ANI about the emotional moment, Sonam expressed her gratitude for being part of Rohit Bal’s final show. She said, “I am so happy to be here for Gudda. I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show. The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship… the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that.”

While many of Sonam’s fans sympathised with her and appreciated the genuine display of emotion, some social media users were quick to troll her, calling it “overacting.” Critics took to the comments section, questioning why she was crying on the ramp and suggesting that she was being overly dramatic.

However, those who understood the depth of her bond with Rohit Bal defended her, pointing out that grief and emotions are personal and should not be judged.

Known as Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista, Sonam has always been vocal and unapologetic about her opinions. After embracing motherhood, she has largely stayed away from the media glare, prioritizing her family life over frequent public appearances.

Despite the trolling, Sonam remains unfazed, focusing on her personal and professional growth. While fans eagerly await her return to Bollywood, the actress has yet to announce her next film project.