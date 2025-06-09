Sonam Kapoor Turns 39: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Others Arrive At Her Midnight Birthday Bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday with a midnight bash. Last night, her close friends from the film industry were seen arriving at her birthday party on Saturday, June 8.

Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, were spotted outside Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

In videos posted by paparazzi, her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Kareena Kapoor arrived at the party with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena looked stunning in a mustard yellow floor-length dress paired with a black belt and dazzling earrings. Meanwhile, Saif opted for a simple yet elegant white kurta. The couple brought a bouquet as a gift for Sonam.

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the birthday bash in a glamorous blue dress and was seen waving at the paparazzi as she made her entrance in style.

Khushi Kapoor also looked stunning in a black dress while attending her cousin's party.

Khushi Kapoor was also spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, as they engaged in a deep conversation while holding hands.

Bhumi Pednekar joined the celebrations in an eye-catching outfit.

Karisma Kapoor was also present at the party, patiently waiting for the photographers.

Karan Johar brought his signature sass and style to Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash.

The birthday girl, Sonam Kapoor, was later seen exiting her birthday bash, looking elegant in black.

In Anshula Kapoor's Instagram story, Sonam was featured cutting her birthday cake in fabulous style, radiating smiles and starry vibes.

Born on June 9, 1985, Sonam has a remarkable filmography that includes blockbuster hits like "Neerja," as well as popular films alongside Bollywood superstars such as Salman Khan in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and Dhanush in "Raanjhanaa." She has showcased her versatility in films such as "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," "Veere Di Wedding," and "Pad Man."

Sonam Kapoor is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, with whom she has a son.