Sonam Kapoor Watches India vs Pakistan Match In Dubai With Hubby Anand Ahuja - See Pics

The high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan has taken over the entire nation, and Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor is no different. Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja visited the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness the high-stakes match live.

The 'Neerja' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram and posted a picture of her and her businessman hubby at the stadium.

Sonam Kapoor loves to keep her fans updated with her social media posts. During Valentine's Day this year, she shared a heartfelt update, revealing that she loves her ‘forever crush’ Anand Ahuja even 'more than online shopping’.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress took to her Instagram and dropped two pictures posing with her husband. In the first picture, the lovebirds can be seen smiling at the camera, whereas Anand Ahuja picked up Sonam Kapoor in the second still. “Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don’t ask for my fries! Happy love day! #EverydayPhenomenal,” the stunner penned as the caption.

Furthermore, Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated seven years of her film "Padman", alongside Akshay Kumar. Celebrating the milestone, she took to her Insta stories and shared some pics and videos from the drama.

Directed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. While Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan aka Pad Man in the film, Radhika Apte plays his better half, Gayatri Chauhan.

The cast also includes Jyoti Subhash, Mrinmayee Godbole, Parul Chouhan, Soumya Vyas, Yogesh Shreekant Pandey, A. R. Rama, Himika Bose, Mrudul Satam, Riva Bubber, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Wahib Kapadia, Rajesh Tiwari, Urmila Mahanta, and Suneel Sinha in key roles.

Up next, Sonam Kapoor will be a part of “Battle for Bittora," based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. The movie will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.