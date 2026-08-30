/Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Salman Khan’s 'Sonam, it’s done bro' appeal during NEET protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has broken his silence on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s public appeal asking him to end his hunger strike during the student-led NEET-UG examination protests.
Addressing the actor's sudden shift in stance regarding the demonstration, Wangchuk chose not to criticise Khan, attributing his altered public position to possible personal or external constraints.
Speaking in a conversation with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk was questioned about Khan's initial backing of the protest followed by his subsequent request to wrap up the hunger strike. The activist declined to speculate on what prompted the change in tone.
"Majbooriyan rahi hongi sabki (everyone would have had their share of compulsions). I don't want to get into that," Wangchuk remarked.
He expressed gratitude towards the actor for raising his voice in support of the students in the first place, emphasising that any public involvement helps bring attention to critical issues. "You have to look in all directions. The fact that he even said something at all, I respect that. Otherwise I can't comment on his compulsions," he added.
Despite Khan’s public plea, Wangchuk persisted with his hunger strike, eventually calling off the protest only after receiving written assurances from the Union Government addressing the students' demands.
The controversy dates back to the height of the student protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, where Khan initially emerged as a prominent voice supporting the cause.
On July 22, the actor posted on X (formerly Twitter) commending the youth for speaking up about reforms in the national education system. "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," Khan had written, urging students to keep their movement peaceful.
However, the actor altered his tone the following day, encouraging protesters to return home and expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to penalize those responsible for the leak.
Directly addressing Wangchuk, Khan wrote: "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."
Khan's statement, particularly the phrase "Sonam, it's done, bro," quickly turned into a viral online sensation, spawning memes and custom t-shirts across social media platforms. Wangchuk, who later accepted one of the printed t-shirts as a gift, noted that he received the gesture in a "healthy sentiment."
While Khan urged an immediate end to the demonstration, Wangchuk maintained his stance until formal intervention took place, culminating in official written commitments from government representatives to resolve the issue.
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