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Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site: Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj slam 'coward' administration

Bollywood personalities Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj slammed the Union government as "cowardly" after Delhi Police forcibly removed activist Sonam Wangchuk from his 21-day hunger strike against NEET exam irregularities at Jantar Mantar.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk removed from protest site: Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj slam 'coward' administration
Image Credit: IANS

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