SONARIKA BHADORIA

Sonarika Bhadoria Of ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Heartwarming Post

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her husband, businessman Vikas Parashar, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Sonarika Bhadoria Of ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ Welcomes Baby Girl, Shares Heartwarming Post(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who is best known for playing the role of 'Parvati' opposite Mohit Raina, who was seen as 'Shiv' in the popular television show "Devon Ke Dev Mahadev", has entered a new and beautiful chapter of her life - motherhood. 

Sonarika and her husband, Vikas Parashar, welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on December 5th, 2025.

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Sonarika posted a monochrome photo of her and her husband holding the feet of their newborn.

"5.12.2025 (Spakles emoji) Our sweetest most greatest blessing...SHE’S here and she’s already our whole world (sic)," the caption on the joint post read.

Sonarika has been sharing every step of her journey towards motherhood on social media.

Recently, she treated her InstaFam with a few images from her maternity shoot.

The Instagram post had Sonarika flaunting her fully developed baby bump in black pants and a T-shirt. Along with some solo pics of the mom-to-be, the photoshoot also included Vikas, who joined Sonarika for some lovely couple photos.

For those who do not know, Sonarika tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024, and the couple announced their first pregnancy in September this year.

Sonarika took to her IG and uploaded some pictures from her maternity photoshoot, along with the caption, "Our greatest adventure yet."

Wearing a white lace attire, Sonarika was seen posing against the scenic backdrop of the humongous sea with her husband.

Sonarika made her television debut with the show “Tum Dena Saath Mera" back in 2011. However, she became a household name with her hit TV mythological drama “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev”.

Sonarika has also been a part of Telugu films such as "Jadoogadu" and "Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam".

Following her stint in the movies, she returned to television with "Prithvi Vallabh", "Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali", and "Ishq Mein Marjawan".

After her wedding, Sonarika decided to take a sabbatical from work, stepping away from TV.

