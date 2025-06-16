Advertisement
SAUMYA TANDON

'Sone Se Ek Ghanta Pehle...'- Saumya Tandon Shares 5 Life Changing Habits

In a recent Instagram post, Saumya Tandon shared a quick recap of 5 healthy habits that, she claims, have changed her life for the better.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Sone Se Ek Ghanta Pehle...'- Saumya Tandon Shares 5 Life Changing Habits Image Credit: instagram

Saumya Tandon, well-known as an actor and television host, frequently offers glimpses into her life through social media. In a recent Instagram post, she highlighted five healthy habits that she says have significantly improved her life. 

In the video, she listed each habit and invited her followers to share their own transformative routines in the comments.

“5 habits that changed my life, which I’m very proud of. Share yours too,” she is heard saying in the video.

Check List Of 5 Habits Shared by Saumya Tandon

1. No sugar
“Leave sugar, honey, jaggery. Koi zaroorat nahi hai, no health benefits,” the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor said.

2. Exercise
Don’t workout for six months and let it go; be consistent in your approach. “Most importantly, lift weights. Women, especially should do so,” she said.

3. Write your thoughts
“Koi idea aaya hai, kuch life mein karna chahte ho, koi vision hai…likh lo. It just clears up your mind,” the actor suggested.

4. Reading
“10 page padhlo, 20 page padhlo. It broadens your horizons and improves your personality. There is so much more to talk to everybody about when you read,” was Tandon’s precious advice.

5. No phones/laptops before sleep
“Keep your gadgets, social media, phone out of your bedroom. Sone se ek ghanta pehle, chhodh do sab kuch. Connect with your loved ones, read something, have meaningful conversations,” added Tandon.

