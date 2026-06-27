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  • /Sonu Mishra quits ‘Kala Hiran’ over alleged anti-Salman Khan narrative, says, 'Film had been made to tarnish the name...'

Sonu Mishra quits ‘Kala Hiran’ over alleged anti-Salman Khan narrative, says, 'Film had been made to tarnish the name...'

Actor Sonu Mishra said he quit ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’ after feeling the film targeted Salman Khan, stating, “My ethics didn’t allow me to be part of the propaganda.”

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Sonu Mishra quits ‘Kala Hiran’ over alleged anti-Salman Khan narrative, says, 'Film had been made to tarnish the name...'
Image Credit: (Image: ANI)

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