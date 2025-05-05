Sonu Nigam Banned From Kannada Film Industry After Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage

By Prashobh Devanahalli

Bengaluru: Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has been officially banned from the Kannada film industry following a controversial remark he made during a recent private college event in Karnataka. The decision was formally announced by the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce.

The Incident:

Sonu Nigam reportedly became irritated when the audience at a private college event requested him to sing a Kannada song. In response, he allegedly made a derogatory remark: “Kannada... Kannada... this is the reason the Pahalgam attack happened.” The statement triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka.

Police Complaint Filed:

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station. The backlash intensified as citizens, artists, and cultural organizations condemned Nigam’s remarks as insulting to Kannada pride.

Official Action:

In an emergency meeting led by Film Chamber President Narasimhulu, the Chamber decided to impose a complete ban on Sonu Nigam in the Kannada film industry.

Speaking to the media, President Narasimhulu stated: "Sonu Nigam has not apologized to Kannadigas for his hurtful comment. Until he offers a public apology, the Kannada film industry will enforce a non-cooperation movement against him. He will remain banned from singing in Kannada films or participating in any cultural programs here."

Enforcement:

The Film Chamber has issued strict orders prohibiting Sonu Nigam from singing in Kannada movies, attending musical nights, or performing at any public events in the state. “If anyone invites or employs him in violation of this directive, we will take appropriate legal and organizational action,” Narasimhulu warned.

Industry Support:

Other key bodies within the Kannada film industry, including affiliated associations under the Film Chamber, have expressed full support for the ban.