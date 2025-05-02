New Delhi: Renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam recently got irked by a fan's request. He was performing the East Point College in Bengaluru when a student demanded he sings in Kannada. The singer reportedly stopped his performance midway and addressed the audience, expressing his love for the language and the people. He even spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

Sonu Nigam Irked By 'Rude Student' Fan

In a viral video on social media, the singer is seen addressing the crowd while he says he loves Kannadigas, but still was 'rudely threatened' by the boy to sing in Kannada. Sonu Nigam saying, "Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn't like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada."

'I Love Kannadiagas...But Yahi Kaaran Hai Pahalgam Mein Jo Hua'

He added, "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon. He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys."

""Main puri duniya mein jaha bhi jata hoon, main humesha bolta hoon main, sabko bolta hoon main...14,000 ki audience hog usme ek awaaz aati hai, 'Kannada'. Toh main unke liye, us ek Kannadiga k liye main kuch line Kannadiga k gaata hoon. Main itni izzat karta hoon aapki, itna pyaar karta hoon. So thoda sa rehna chahiye, aesa nahi karna chahiye aapko."

Sonu Nigam kickstarted his singing career with Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talash (1992). He tasted success in the early 1990s and rose to fame with hit songs such as Sandese Aate Hai (Border) and Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes). Besides Bollywood, it was his devotional songs for Tseries in the early 90s which caught everyone's attention.

He has sung in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese and several other Indian languages.