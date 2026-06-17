/Sonu Nigam health condition: Singer drops video, says 'my nerves are pinched, have been taking MRI, CT scans'

Sonu Nigam health update: Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently dropped a video on social media, sharing his health scare with fans. He is suffering from a painful health condition for which he is currently undergoing treatment and still in the process to figure out the exact cause.
In the video, Sonu Nigam shared about his health concern ahead of a live performance in Mumbai. He said, "My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Physiotherapy was very painful. I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy."
However, despite facing this setback, he is in no mood to cancel his upcoming concert in Mumbai. He added that the medication prescribed to relax the affected muscles has also impacted his throat - which can be an issue for a singer, especially when performing live on stage.
Soon after this video was shared on Instagram, an ocean of his fans and well-wishers dropped their concerns on his timeline and wished him a speedy recovery.
Sonu Nigam started singing from an early age of 4, when he joined his father Agam Kumar Nigam on stage to sing Mohammed Rafi's song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'. He moved to Mumbai with his father to begin his Bollywood singing career at the age of 19. He was trained by Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Early in his career, he gained recognition for his renditions in a variety of genres including classical music, devotional music, ghazals, qawwali, rock and pop music, among others.
He is also hailed as 'Modern Rafi' after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi.
Ever since he has recorded over 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages throughout his career. He has been awarded one National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards South and four IIFA Awards for Best Playback Singer. He was ranked top artist on the Billboard Uncharted charts twice in September and October 2013. Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in 2022.
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