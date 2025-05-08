New Delhi: Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently faced outrage from Kannada film industry after his Pahalgam remarks at the Bengaluru concert didn't go down well with the Kannadigas. Now, reports suggest that his song from 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo' has been removed due to his statements which was confirmed by the makers of the film through a press note.

India Today quoted the statement from the makers of 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo' reading, "There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But, we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song."

Sonu Nigam recorded the song named 'Manasu haadtade' but the makers have removed his song and hired a Kannada singer Chethan instead to record the track. Also the producer of the film Santosh Kumar has allegedly said they will not work with Sonu Nigam for future projects, as per India Today.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a ban on professional engagements with Sonu Nigam. Also, an FIR has been filed against him for linking the incident with Pahalgam attack. The Karnataka police issued a notice to Sonu Nigam asking him to appear for questioning.

Sonu Nigam's Kannada Song Row

For the uninitated, Sonu Nigam recently got irked by a fan's request. He was performing the East Point College in Bengaluru when a student demanded he sings in Kannada. The singer reportedly stopped his performance midway and addressed the audience, expressing his love for the language and the people. He even spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

Soon the social media clip went viral, where he said, "Mujhe accha nahi laga ki waha ek ladka jiski umar, jitni uske umar nahi hogi use pehle toh main Kannada gaane garaha hoon. He was so rudely threatening me, 'Kannada, Kannada'. Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo karrahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi? Dekho toh kaun saamne khada hai. I love Kannadigas, I love you guys."

""Main puri duniya mein jaha bhi jata hoon, main humesha bolta hoon main, sabko bolta hoon main...14,000 ki audience hog usme ek awaaz aati hai, 'Kannada'. Toh main unke liye, us ek Kannadiga k liye main kuch line Kannadiga k gaata hoon. Main itni izzat karta hoon aapki, itna pyaar karta hoon. So thoda sa rehna chahiye, aesa nahi karna chahiye aapko."

He has sung in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese and several other Indian languages.